Banks must provide simple key facts statement to borrowers on terms of loans: RBI

The RBI on Monday, 16 April directed all banks and housing finance companies to provide 'key fact statements' (KFS) in simple terms to the prospective borrowers on the loans and interest that they are expected to pay to ensure transparency and help them make informed decisions.

All regulated entities, such as banks and housing finance companies, will have to provide a KFS to all the prospective borrowers before executing the loan contract, as per the standardised format given by the RBI, the directive stated.

"The KFS shall be written in a language understood by such borrowers. The contents of KFS shall be explained to the borrower and an acknowledgment shall be obtained that he/she has understood the same,” the RBI said.