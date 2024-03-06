Does RBI's card network flexibility directive quietly promote RuPay?

In a directive issued on 6 March, the RBI mandated banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to offer customers the choice of selecting from multiple networks upon credit card issuance. The directive, effective from 6 September, aims to enhance customer flexibility and choice.

Existing cardholders are also to be given this option upon their next renewal, as communicated by the RBI to banks, NBFCs and payment system providers.

The RBI's decision stems from a review indicating that certain arrangements between card networks and issuers were restrictive to customer choice.

While the regulator emphasised this move as a means to broaden options for consumers, industry observers noted its potential to directly benefit RuPay, the Indian multinational financial services and payment system introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2014. Rupay has issued over 70 crore cards in India already, while dominating the domestic debit card market, according to a July 2023 news report in the Economic Times.

Experts also underlined that this directive does not entail interoperability or portability, but rather, aims to curtail the dominance of global giants like Visa and Mastercard, which together control 90 per cent of the Indian credit card market. The RBI's earlier actions, such as excluding Visa and Mastercard from the UPI network, underscore its strategic alignment towards promoting indigenous systems like RuPay.