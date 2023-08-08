Credit card default rises to Rs 4,072 crore in FY24

During FY22, the total number of fraud was 729 and the amount involved was Rs 536.59 crore as against 438 frauds involving Rs 1,985.79 crore in FY21, he said.



All cooperative banks are required to comply with the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time, he said.



Compliance to RBI guidelines issued to banks is examined on sample basis during the supervisory assessment of the banks and any non-compliance observed is taken up with the banks for rectification apart from initiating supervisory/ enforcement action against the bank, as deemed fit, he said.



RBI and NABARD have informed that they undertake measures for strengthening fraud risk management in banks, including issuing caution advises, advising banks for rotation and mandatory leave of staff, compliance monitoring, cyber security advisories, etc., he said.



In a separate reply, Karad said, as per inputs received from public sector banks, several steps have been taken to ensure ethical debt collection practices.