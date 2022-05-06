Bill Gates doubts Elon Musk's Twitter buy: Report

"How does he feel about something that says vaccines kill people, or you know, that Bill Gates is tracking people -- is that one of the things he thinks should be spread?" Gates was quoted as saying.



"If all you need is money and hiring great engineers, he is probably as good a person as any" to guide Twitter through its next chapter, Gates added, but said he does not expect Musk to replicate Tesla and SpaceX's "mind-blowing" performance.



Public attention has zeroed in on Gates' relationship with Musk in recent weeks after Musk tweeted an unflattering picture of Gates and accused him of shorting Tesla's stock, the report said.