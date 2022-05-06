Elon Musk may take over as temporary CEO of Twitter

In a town hall meeting on Friday, the employees demanded answers from Agrawal as to how the company is planning to handle an "anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk".



Agrawal replied that he believes "the future Twitter organisation will continue to care about its impact on the world and its customers".



Twitter under Agrawal fears that Musk's 'free speech' agenda can hurt its $4.5 billion a year advertising business.



Advertisers are having nightmares as free speech can hamper their prospects on the platform as their brand's name may appear alongside hate speech and abusive or dangerous content without moderation.



Nearly 26 activist organisations and NGOs have signed a letter to Twitter advertisers, asking them to boycott the platform if Musk makes content moderation changes.