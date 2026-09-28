Boeing 737 MAX software glitch draws attention in India as FAA begins review

Boeing has alerted 737 operators to a software issue affecting automated vertical guidance during a specific aborted landing sequence

Air India Express and Akasa Air operate about 100 737 MAX aircraft between them, but the number with the affected software is unclear

Boeing says existing pilot procedures can manage the situation, while the FAA is reviewing whether further action is needed

A software issue identified in Boeing’s 737 MAX family has drawn attention in India, where Air India Express and Akasa Air operate about 100 of the aircraft between them. There is no indication that all those planes have the affected software, and flights are continuing under existing rules as US regulators examine the problem.

The issue can arise during a specific sequence following an aborted landing, or go-around. If pilots change the flight path programmed into the aircraft’s flight-management computer, its automated vertical navigation function, known as VNAV, may disengage. Boeing has said the autopilot can remain engaged even when VNAV is unavailable.

A go-around is a normal procedure when a crew cannot safely complete a landing, whether because of weather, runway conditions, another aircraft or an unstable approach. Pilots climb away and prepare to try again. That can already be a demanding stage of flight as crews must manage altitude and speed while adjusting their route and communicating with air traffic control. Losing VNAV at that point could add to their workload, although pilots are trained to fly and land without it.

“Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may not have access to automated flight guidance during a specific landing scenario,” Boeing said in a statement. The company has advised operators on existing procedures for handling the situation and is working on a permanent software fix.