Boeing CEO admits 'mistake', vows "complete transparency"

Boeing chief executive officer Dave Calhoun took responsibility for the mid-air flight blowout in an Alaska Airlines flight last week, vowing "complete transparency" as the aircraft maker grapples with the fallout.

"We're going to approach this (by), number one, acknowledging our mistake," Calhoun told employees at a safety meeting on Tuesday, 9 January.

The statement is Boeing's first public acknowledgment of error since the incident.

The company-wide meeting was called after a plug on an unused exit door seal blew off while the plane was climbing, depressurising the aircraft at 16,000 feet (about 4.9 km).

The plane, with the 171 passengers and six crew members on board made an emergency landing back to the Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all Boeing 737 MAX-9 aircrafts for inspection, leading to hundreds of cancelled flights.

Vow of transparency

Calhoun committed to working with the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) which is currently investigating the incident.

"We're going to approach it with 100 per cent and complete transparency every step of the way," Calhoun said, as per remarks released by the company.