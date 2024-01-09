Washer missing on Boeing 737 MAX operated by Indian carrier: DGCA
The checks on the MAX aircraft follow a recent incident of a door plug falling out mid-flight in the US in a MAX-9 plane and a Boeing recommendation to check all craft by 10 January
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that a critical washer was discovered missing during recent checks on a Boeing 737 MAX operated by an Indian carrier.
This comes after Alaska Airlines grounded all of its Boeing 737-9 aircraft after one plane had to make an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, with a window and a part of the fuselage missing.
The US aerospace giant issued a global advisory late last month, urging MAX operators to conduct thorough inspections for loose hardware. The focus was particularly on nuts securing tie rods responsible for controlling the rudder movement.
"Based on information from an operator of a missing nut and washer in the aft rudder quadrant on Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, Boeing has recommended a one-time inspection of all Boeing 737 MAX airplanes before 10 January for possible loose hardware," the aviation watchdog's director general, Vikram Dev Dutt, said.
Indian Boeing 737 MAX crafts, numbering 40, are operated by Akasa (22), SpiceJet (9) and Air India Express (9).
"Inspections on 39 aircraft have been completed, with nil findings, except on one aircraft wherein a missing washer was found. Rectification action as per the recommendations of Boeing has been taken prior to release of this aircraft," said Dutt.
He added that inspection on the one remaining aircraft would be completed prior to its release for service soon.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines