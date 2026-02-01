Budget 2026: Markets on edge as ITC, FPIs, Capex and jobs take centre stage

As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present Union Budget 2026 on a rare Sunday, markets are listening with sharpened attention — nowhere more so than among ITC investors, foreign funds, and sectors bracing for policy direction.

ITC has emerged as one of the Budget’s most keenly watched stocks after a sharp cigarette tax hike wiped out nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in market value in just a month. With cigarettes still anchoring its profits, investors are desperate for clarity on whether the government will steady tobacco taxation or allow further volatility to cloud earnings and demand.

The Budget also arrives amid persistent foreign portfolio outflows. FPIs pulled nearly Rs 23 billion over the past year, unnerved by currency pressures and post-tax returns.