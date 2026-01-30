Budget to shift focus to debt-to-GDP ratio as key fiscal anchor

The upcoming Union Budget is expected to place greater emphasis on reducing India’s debt-to-GDP ratio rather than targeting a fixed fiscal deficit number, signalling a shift in the government’s approach to fiscal consolidation as it nears the end of the glide path set out under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework.

With the debt-to-GDP ratio currently estimated at around 56 per cent, policymakers are increasingly viewing debt levels as a more meaningful measure of fiscal health. A fiscal deficit in the range of 3 to 4 per cent of GDP is generally regarded as manageable for a fast-growing developing economy such as India, balancing growth needs with financial stability.

Under the revised FRBM Act, the fiscal deficit target for 2025–26 was set at below 4.5 per cent of GDP. As this milestone approaches, the Union government has outlined a new medium-term strategy that uses the debt-to-GDP ratio as the primary fiscal anchor.

The roadmap for the next six years was detailed in the FRBM statement released on 1 February 2025. In her Budget speech in July 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the fiscal consolidation strategy announced in 2021 had delivered positive outcomes and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing the deficit below 4.5 per cent in the following year.