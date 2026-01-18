Investors seek capital gains tax relief ahead of Union Budget

As the Union Budget for 2026–27 approaches, market participants have called on the government to ease capital market taxation, with a particular focus on increasing the exemption limit for long-term capital gains (LTCG) and avoiding any further rise in transaction-related taxes.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Budget on 1 February, a day on which both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate live trading sessions.

In their pre-Budget submissions, industry stakeholders have sought greater tax relief for retail and long-term investors. JM Financial Services has recommended raising the tax-free threshold for equity LTCG from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, arguing that this would better reflect inflation and encourage sustained participation in the markets.

The firm has also proposed standardising the definition of “long term” across asset classes, suggesting a uniform 12-month holding period for equities, debt, gold and real estate. Such a move, it said, would simplify the tax framework and reduce confusion for investors. Another key suggestion was to allow capital losses to be set off against income from other heads.