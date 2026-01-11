World’s richest 'pollutocrats' have already exhausted their carbon budget for 2026

The world’s richest have already burned through their 'fair share' of carbon emissions for 2026, just days into the year, exposing what campaigners describe as a stark imbalance in responsibility for the climate crisis and its consequences.

New analysis released by Oxfam shows that the wealthiest one per cent of the global population exhausted their annual carbon budget within the first 10 days of 2026. Furthermore, the richest 0.1 per cent — a group that includes billionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals — took just three days to use up the same allowance.

The findings, based on calculations aligned with the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, highlight how a small elite contributes disproportionately to greenhouse gas emissions while the worst impacts are borne by those least responsible.

“Time and time again, the research shows that governments have a very clear and simple route to drastically slash carbon emissions and tackle inequality: by targeting the richest polluters. By cracking down on the gross carbon recklessness of the super-rich, global leaders have an opportunity to put the world back on track for climate targets and unlock net benefits for people and the planet,” Oxfam’s Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi was quoted in a press statement.

Oxfam said the effects of climate breakdown — from extreme heat and droughts to floods and food insecurity — are already falling hardest on low- and middle-income countries, Indigenous communities, and vulnerable groups such as women and children. The charity warned that without urgent corrective action, the economic cost of climate damage could reach an estimated £44 trillion globally by 2050.

A widening climate divide

According to Oxfam’s assessment, the richest individuals are not only responsible for outsized personal emissions through lifestyles that include frequent flying, luxury consumption and energy-intensive homes, but also through where their wealth is invested.

A typical billionaire, the analysis suggests, holds investment portfolios in companies whose combined activities generate around 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year — roughly equal to the annual emissions of about 400,000 petrol cars. These investments are often concentrated in fossil fuels, aviation, heavy industry and other high-polluting sectors.