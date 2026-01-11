World’s richest 'pollutocrats' have already exhausted their carbon budget for 2026
That's not all, the richest 0.1 % — a group that includes billionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals — took just 3 days to exhaust their carbon budget
The world’s richest have already burned through their 'fair share' of carbon emissions for 2026, just days into the year, exposing what campaigners describe as a stark imbalance in responsibility for the climate crisis and its consequences.
New analysis released by Oxfam shows that the wealthiest one per cent of the global population exhausted their annual carbon budget within the first 10 days of 2026. Furthermore, the richest 0.1 per cent — a group that includes billionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals — took just three days to use up the same allowance.
The findings, based on calculations aligned with the Paris Agreement’s target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, highlight how a small elite contributes disproportionately to greenhouse gas emissions while the worst impacts are borne by those least responsible.
“Time and time again, the research shows that governments have a very clear and simple route to drastically slash carbon emissions and tackle inequality: by targeting the richest polluters. By cracking down on the gross carbon recklessness of the super-rich, global leaders have an opportunity to put the world back on track for climate targets and unlock net benefits for people and the planet,” Oxfam’s Climate Policy Lead Nafkote Dabi was quoted in a press statement.
Oxfam said the effects of climate breakdown — from extreme heat and droughts to floods and food insecurity — are already falling hardest on low- and middle-income countries, Indigenous communities, and vulnerable groups such as women and children. The charity warned that without urgent corrective action, the economic cost of climate damage could reach an estimated £44 trillion globally by 2050.
A widening climate divide
According to Oxfam’s assessment, the richest individuals are not only responsible for outsized personal emissions through lifestyles that include frequent flying, luxury consumption and energy-intensive homes, but also through where their wealth is invested.
A typical billionaire, the analysis suggests, holds investment portfolios in companies whose combined activities generate around 1.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year — roughly equal to the annual emissions of about 400,000 petrol cars. These investments are often concentrated in fossil fuels, aviation, heavy industry and other high-polluting sectors.
By contrast, the world’s poorest half of the population contributes only a fraction of global emissions, yet faces the brunt of climate-related disasters. Oxfam said this imbalance represents not only an environmental crisis but also a moral and economic one.
In the United Kingdom alone, the charity estimated that the richest one per cent produced more carbon pollution in the first eight days of the year than the poorest 50 per cent generated in an entire year. Similar disparities exist across major economies, reflecting what campaigners describe as a global pattern of “climate inequality”.
Beth John, climate justice adviser at Oxfam GB, said repeated chances to make the wealthiest pay their fair share for climate action had been missed.
“Fairly taxing the biggest polluters — such as private jets and oil and gas companies — is an obvious place to start to generate the funds needed to transition to a fairer, greener future,” she said, adding that governments must focus on those with the greatest responsibility and capacity to act.
How much must emissions fall?
To keep global warming within the 1.5°C limit set by the Paris Agreement in 2015, Oxfam said the world’s richest one per cent would need to slash their emissions by around 97 per cent by 2030.
That scale of reduction would require far more than modest lifestyle changes. It would require:
A rapid shift away from fossil fuel investments and a reallocation of capital into renewable energy and low-carbon industries.
Tougher regulation of luxury emissions such as private aviation, superyachts and oversized vehicles.
Higher and more progressive taxes on wealth and carbon-intensive activities, with revenues channelled into climate adaptation and mitigation in poorer countries.
Oxfam has specifically called on the UK government to increase taxes on “climate-polluting extreme wealth”, arguing that the concentration of power among the super-rich has slowed the political will for ambitious climate action.
The human cost of inaction
While debates over emissions often focus on numbers and targets, the charity stressed that the consequences are already deeply personal for millions.
In regions across sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and parts of Latin America, prolonged droughts are destroying crops and livelihoods. Rising sea levels threaten low-lying island states and coastal communities, while more frequent heatwaves and floods are overwhelming health systems and infrastructure.
Women and girls, Oxfam said, are particularly vulnerable, as they are more likely to bear the burden of food shortages, water collection and unpaid care work during climate-driven crises. Indigenous communities, whose carbon footprints are among the lowest globally, face displacement from ancestral lands as ecosystems change.
“These are people who have done the least to cause the climate crisis,” John said, “yet they are paying the highest price.”
Pressure on policymakers
The findings come as governments prepare for another year of high-stakes climate negotiations, with questions mounting over how to fairly share the burden of cutting emissions.
While many countries have set net-zero targets for the coming decades, progress remains uneven, and current national pledges still fall short of what scientists say is needed to avert the most dangerous impacts of climate change.
Oxfam argues that without addressing inequality — particularly the role of extreme wealth in driving emissions — global climate policy risks losing both effectiveness and legitimacy.
Campaigners want richer nations to lead not only in cutting their own emissions but also in financing climate adaptation and loss-and-damage programmes for poorer countries. That funding, they say, should increasingly come from those who benefit most from today’s high-carbon economy.
As 2026 begins, the charity’s message is that the climate crisis cannot be solved by asking everyone to make the same sacrifices when responsibility is so unevenly distributed.
“The world cannot afford a system where a tiny minority burns through the planet’s carbon budget in days, while billions are told to tighten their belts,” an Oxfam briefing note said.
Whether governments heed that call may determine not only the pace of emissions cuts but also public trust in the fight against climate change — a fight that, campaigners insist, must be as much about justice as it is about science.