Climate summit or ‘climate casino’?

Not many are hopeful that the ongoing climate summit (COP30) at Belém, Brazil, will yield tangible results. The cynicism is not without reason. Critics and protestors have dismissively called the event a ‘climate casino’, accusing world leaders of making empty promises and doing nothing amid growing alarm over unchecked environmental degradation.

A staggering 50,000 delegates will converge during the 12-day summit (10–21 November) being held at this ‘gateway to the Amazon rainforest’— the world’s largest tropical forest, also known as the lungs of the earth, which produces 20 per cent of the planet’s oxygen and plays a critical role in global carbon sequestration.

The slightly wishful idea of holding it in Belém is to draw global attention to the risks of unchecked deforestation, which is greatly exacerbating the effects of climate change.

Despite decades of conferences and pious pledges, the climate crisis has only worsened. Natural forests are dwindling at an alarming rate as governments yield to ‘development’ pressures and make over vast tracts to mining and other companies with an appetite for forest resources.

These leaders are all ‘pro-business’, the protestors argue, indifferent to the environmental costs borne by the world’s poorest. “We can’t eat money,” they say, as millions lose homes and livelihoods to fires, floods and droughts.

Government leaders and big business couldn’t care less, possibly because they don’t yet feel the heat. Donald Trump, President of the United States, still one of the world’s biggest polluters, says climate change is a hoax. The heads of state of the world’s three largest polluters—China, the US and India—have all decided to stay away, underscoring their apathy. Which begs the question: have the COP summits— like the UN itself—lost their relevance?

China, even while leading in greenhouse gas emissions, has made impressive progress in renewable energy and electric vehicles, meeting 2030 targets ahead of schedule. On the other hand, India, Iran and the US remain heavily dependent on fossil fuels and show little interest in leading a global transition. They disregard the risks of small island countries in the Pacific Ocean (Marshall Islands, Samoa, Nauru and Fiji), the Caribbean (Barbados, Jamaica, Bahamas, Haiti, St Kitts and Nevis) and Indian Ocean states (Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles)—all at risk of being swallowed by rising seas.