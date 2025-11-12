Developed nations must meet legal climate finance obligations: India at COP30

The 30th UN Climate Conference (COP30) opened on 10 November in the Amazonian city of Belém, Brazil, under mounting pressure from activists, political absences and fresh disputes over climate finance.

Representing both the BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) and the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) blocs, India reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism and equity in global climate action, insisting that developed nations must finally deliver on their legal obligations to fund, equip and support developing countries in addressing the climate crisis.

India’s national statement at the opening plenary was delivered by Dinesh Bhatia, ambassador of India to Brazil, on behalf of Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav. The country’s negotiating team also includes Amandeep Garg, additional secretary at the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, serving as India’s lead negotiator.

Speaking on behalf of the BASIC and LMDC groups, India warned that climate finance remains the single greatest barrier to enhanced ambition under the Paris Agreement. It called for a clear, universally accepted definition of climate finance and for scaled-up, predictable public funding for adaptation, stressing that such finance must increase fifteen-fold to meet the needs of billions of vulnerable people who have contributed least to global warming but face its gravest consequences.

A summit without its senior leaders

The start of COP30 was marked by the absence of senior leaders from major economies. Neither US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, nor Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended in person. Their absence underscored a fading sense of political urgency around global climate diplomacy, even as scientists warn that the 1.5 °C threshold could be breached within the decade.