COP30: China shows the way, carbon emissions flatten for 18 months

China’s carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions have remained flat or fallen for 18 consecutive months, according to new analysis, raising fresh hope that the world’s biggest emitter may have reached its CO₂ peak well before the government’s 2030 deadline.

The CREA (Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air), in analysis for Carbon Brief, said the trend was driven by an unprecedented boom in solar and wind installations. In the third quarter of 2025, solar power generation rose by 46 per cent and wind by 11 per cent, helping keep emissions stable despite growing electricity demand.

China added 240 GW of solar and 61 GW of wind capacity in the first nine months of 2025, positioning it for another record-breaking year after installing 333 GW of solar in 2024 — more than the rest of the world combined.

CREA found China’s emissions in Q3 were unchanged from a year earlier, aided by declining emissions in travel, cement and steel sectors. Analysts say if China follows its usual pattern of peak summer emissions, the country could end 2025 with a slight annual decline.

Key findings at a glance