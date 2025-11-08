Fossil fuel advocates bagged over 5,000 UN climate summit entries in 4 years

More than 5,000 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted access to United Nations climate summits over the past four years, according to new research that raises questions over industry influence at negotiations meant to advance global climate action.

The findings, shared with The Guardian by the coalition Kick Big Polluters Out (KBPO), show that around 5,350 lobbyists linked to at least 859 coal, oil and gas organisations participated in climate talks from 2021 to 2024. These firms span the entire fossil fuel supply chain, from exploration to distribution, and include 180 oil, gas and coal companies.

According to the analysis, 90 of these companies accounted for 57 per cent of global oil and gas production in 2024, producing 33,699 million barrels of oil equivalent. The newly released Global Oil and Gas Exit List, covering more than 1,700 companies, shows that the same 90 firms are also responsible for 63 per cent of near-term upstream expansion projects.

If completed, these projects would generate enough oil to blanket 2.623 million sq. km at a depth of 1 cm — roughly equivalent to the combined landmass of France, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway.

Corporate infiltration

Civil society groups say the findings highlight the scale of corporate access amid worsening climate impacts and stalled progress on limiting global warming to 1.5°C. “This information clearly exposes corporate capture of the global climate process,” said Adilson Vieira of the Amazonian Work Group. “The space that should be about science and the people has been transformed into a large carbon business hall.”

Indigenous groups also renewed calls for fossil fuel lobbyists to be barred from COP (Conference of Parties, the main decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) summits. “We need to take down the ‘for sale’ sign on Mother Earth,” said Brenna Yellowthunder of the Indigenous Environmental Network.