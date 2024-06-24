74 pc Indians support wealth tax on super rich, climate reforms: Survey

As G20 finance ministers prepare to consider a wealth tax on the super-rich next month, a survey has revealed that 68 per cent of people in these countries, including 74 per cent in India, support the idea to address global hunger, inequality and climate crisis.

The survey by the Earth4All initiative and Global Commons Alliance covered 22,000 citizens in the world's largest economies.

The proposal for a levy on the super-rich has been under discussion since at least 2013 with international support on the issue growing over the years.

Brazil, the current president of the G20, aims to build consensus on the taxation of wealth and is likely to push for a joint declaration at a meeting of G20 finance ministers in July.

Gabriel Zucman, a French economist and a key influencer behind Brazil's G20 proposal for progressive international taxation to promote tax justice, will release a report on Tuesday, outlining how "a global minimum tax on the ultra-rich" could work and how much it could raise.

According to Zucman, the super-rich pay significantly less tax than the ordinary people. The proposal aims to establish a new international standard: billionaires in every country would be required to pay at least 2 per cent of their wealth in taxes annually.