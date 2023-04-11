Bullish on India, Tim Cook to unveil Apple's first retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi next week

According to the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), Apple's 'Make in India' smartphone now constitutes 50 per cent of total exports.



Reports surfaced earlier this year that Cook-led Apple will quickly shift some of its China manufacturing to India and Vietnam in the next 2-3 years.



India is likely to produce 45-50 per cent of Apple's iPhones by 2027, at par with China, where 80-85 per cent of iPhones were produced in 2022, according to estimates. India accounted for 10-15 per cent of iPhones' overall production capacity at the end of 2022.



Apple became the first smartphone player in India to have exported $1 billion worth iPhones in the month of December. It currently manufactures iPhones 12, 13, 14 and 14 Plus in the country.

At present, the company sells its products in India through exclusive Apple Premium Reseller (APR) stores, large format retail chains like Reliance Digital, Croma etc, mutli-brand retail stores and through e-commerce platforms.