Byju Raveendran pledges homes to pay Byju's staff salaries

Edtech major Byju's owner and entrepreneur Byju Raveendran has reportedly pledged his home, as well as those owned by his family members, to raise money to pay employees amidst a cash crunch.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources, two homes owned by the 43-year-old Raveendran’s family in Bengaluru, and his under-construction villa in the city, were offered as collaterals to borrow $12 million (over Rs 100 crore) to pay salaries to employees.

"The startup used the funds to pay salaries to 15,000 employees in Byju’s parent firm, Think & Learn Pvt Ltd," the report added.

According to the report, and once again citing sources, Raveendran, once worth almost $5 billion (over Rs 4,100 crore), has raised debts of about $400 million on a personal level, pledging all his shares in the parent company.