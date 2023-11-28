BCCI takes BYJU’s to NCLT over Indian cricket jersey sponsorship dispute

In a fresh setback for beleaguered ed-tech giant BYJU’S, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken legal action against the company, dragging it to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

According to information on the NCLT website, the case was officially registered on 15 November, following its first filing on 8 September.

The dispute between BCCI and the BYJU’S parent company, Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, was scheduled for a hearing on 28 November, according to the NCLT records. The NCLT website indicates that the case is set for its next hearing on 22 December.

A BYJU’s spokesperson said, “We are in discussions with the BCCI to settle the matter, and we hope to achieve that soon.”

Sources suggest the case revolves around a dispute over the sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team’s jerseys. The Morning Context, which broke the news, quoted an unnamed source estimating the dispute's potential financial impact as being between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore.