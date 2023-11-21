BYJU's ex-employees charge company of missing F&F settlement deadline

Edtech major BYJU'S former employees have alleged that the company has failed to meet the deadline for full and final settlement of laid-off workers.

BYJU'S workforce has come down to 31,000-33,000 at group level from 50,000 in October 2022.

"I am writing to bring to your attention that I have not received my Full and Final (FNF) payment within the specified timeframe of 45 days and it's about 90 days and I did not get proper resolve from separation team fnf team and all," a former BYJU'S employee wrote on a social media platform.

When contacted, the employee claimed that full and final settlement of many employees whom he knows has not been settled yet.

An employee sent out an email to several media persons claiming that he was promised by the HR manager at BYJU'S that he would be paid the September month salary along with one month's severance pay by October and later he got an email which deferred the date to November 17.

The employee said that the payment is still getting delayed.

BYJU'S did not offer any comment on the email query sent in this regard.

A company source, however, said that there is a three-month period for every employee and payments are being settled with the completion of each cycle.