Byjus proposes sale of overseas units to repay USD 1.2 bn loan

Ed-tech titan Byjus is looking to sell its overseas ventures Epic and Great Learning to pay back its entire USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9,956 crore) loan to lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.

The ed-tech decacorn has been in discussions with the lenders and has made a proposal to clear its Term B loan, the source said.

Byju's hopes to garner between USD 800 million to USD 1 billion from the sale of Epic, the US-based kids learning firm, and Great Learning - the upskilling platform.

The firm is also working on raising fresh capital from equity sales, and is working with bankers for the sale of the aforementioned key assets to strategic investors -- which has also garnered interest, the source said.

An email sent to the ed-tech platform for comments remained unanswered.