SFIO may look into auditor resignation, irregularities at Byju’s, says report

The Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs is actively exploring the possibility of engaging the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate alleged irregularities at Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent company of leading edtech firm Byju's. This decision comes in the wake of auditor resignations and delayed financial reporting, raising concerns about compliance issues within the organisation.

The report comes amid various news reports that EPFO data indicated that payments of Rs 39 crore were made for nine months, from September 2022 to May 2023 in June 2023. These reports had been denied by Byju’s. The EPFO laws stipulate that a company must deposit PF funds by the 15th of the following month. Any delay could incur penalties ranging from 5 to 100 per cent of the actual amount