IPL: BCCI yet to hear officially about Saudi interest for stakes

Recent reports of Saudi Arabia expressing an interest in buying a stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) may have kicked up a storm in the media, but the top brass of the Board of Control for Cricket in India claim they are yet to hear anything officially from the government.

The idea was reportedly broached by crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s advisers during his visit to Delhi for the G20 Summit in September. A report by the financial media agency Bloomberg said the kingdom proposed investing something in the region of US$ 5 billion to acquire stakes in the IPL, and forming a separate holding company that would allow for the possibility of expanding the League into other countries.

The plan is being seen as another aggressive advance by the oil-rich kingdom, which has stepped on the pedal to augment its profile as the biggest ‘soft power’ in the West Asian region by leveraging sports.

Taking the cue from the likes of Qatar (which staged a coup by hosting the FIFA 2022), UAE and Bahrain, Saudi may have started late but is playing with a flourish. Saudi Arabia is now the sole bidder for the 2036 FIFA World Cup, while the Saudi Pro League boasts the crème de la crème of global footballers, with the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané on its clubs’ rolls. The Saudis have bankrolled a golf tour since last year as well, wooing most of the top global stars. They also own a Formula One GP event as well as the world’s richest horse racing event, the King’s Cup.