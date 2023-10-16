Dhan ki Baat: An IAS officer’s two biggest money mistakes

I should have listened to Mintu, 10 years my senior, way back in 1973.

If I had, I wouldn’t be living in a village near Mashobra, waiting with bated breath for my pension every month, hoping the Treasury Officer doesn’t question my Life Certificate, which states: “Brain dead but still breathing and smoking Wills Flakes.”

I'd be rubbing shoulders in Kensington Gardens or a Bangkok penthouse with the Nirav Modis and the Vijay Mallyas of the world, handing out lavish tips to ravaging beauties, all debited to the Bank of Punjab or Baroda, as the (suit)case may be.

I'd better explain.

In the Delhi university of 1973, you couldn't take a girl for a ‘band omelette’ to Khyber Pass unless you had a Jawa mobike between your knees, its exhaust sawed off in some reverse phallic ritual. Lumbering through my final year MA (no, Mr Narendra Modi was not my classmate), I petitioned my nearest living ancestor for a loan for a bike. Now, my dad sold oil (Burmah Shell) for a living and was harder to pin down than an oil slick. Like Mamata Banerjee, I kept hoping for the funds but they never came.