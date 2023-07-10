The poor can’t bank on the RBI

First, the controversial RBI circular allows banks to enter into a shocking compromise with wilful defaulters, who actually should have been cooling their heels in jail by now. Then, when an uproar erupts, it issues a meek clarification that raises even more questions than it answers.

Either way, the RBI’s benevolence is reserved for the rich defaulters, who don’t give a damn about the rules and regulations the banking regulator prescribes. Why else does the number of wilful defaulters continue to swell by as much as 41 per cent over the past two years?

Wilful defaulters—their number now 16,044—collectively owe Rs 3.46 lakh crore to the banks. In addition, media reports say Rs 100 crore <every day> has been lost to bank frauds and scams over the last seven years. Yet many of the wilful defaulters—the likes of Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi, who have fled the country—will now get a reprieve, with huge write-offs, and still be eligible for fresh loans!

I wonder why the RBI has not shown such benevolence towards the petty defaulters. Why must small farmers serve jail terms while the rich crooks get a bailout and the bank takes a hefty haircut? The rich continue with their birthday bashes, expensive holidays and generally lavish lifestyle they can clearly afford. All it takes is to be rich enough for the bank to throw a protective ring around you.

Sometime I think the banking system itself is the primary reason for India’s growing inequality. After all, if the banks continue to treat borrowers who have defrauded the system with kid gloves, it exposes a game plan to keep the rich amassing wealth—not because they are talented at playing the market, but because banks bail them out of their mistakes with public money!

Already, the banks have written off over Rs 13 lakh crore of non-performing assets (NPAs) over the past 10 years. This new discretion being granted for banks to excuse wilful defaulters is the icing on every Richie Rich cake.