RBI says bad loans hit 10-year low as capital reserves stay strong

The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) released its Financial Stability Report on Tuesday, June 28, revealing positive trends in the banking sector while cautioning that economic fragmentation is threatening macroeconomic prospects, especially among emerging markets and developing economies.

According to the report, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of banks has reached a 10-year low of 3.9 per cent as of March 2023. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio has also declined to 1.0 per cent.

The report further highlights that stress tests indicate banks' ability to meet minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios. Stress test results demonstrate that scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are well-capitalized and capable of withstanding macroeconomic shocks over one year, even without additional capital infusion.