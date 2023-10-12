Digital loan app, the predator stalking India's young millennials

Exorbitant interest rates and heavy-handed, if not outright illegal, collection practices of digital lending applications (DLAs) have caused untold misery across the length and breadth of the country. In recent months, these agents have resorted to harassment, from incessant calls and messages to threats of physical harm, and even circulated morphed images of borrowers.

Such harrowing outcomes are hardly isolated incidents, as reported by the BBC in The Trap, its latest documentary based on the dark underbelly of instant loan apps in India. The documentary has claimed that up to 60 people, mostly young, have died by suicide owing to harassment by loan recovery agents, and their ignorance about predatory DLAs.

The government has been made aware of the menace, but DLAs continue to operate. Despite multiple crackdowns and growing regulatory intervention from government bodies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), and state-level cybercrime cells, DLAs continue to slip into the app stores of Apple and Google.