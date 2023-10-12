Instant loan apps: BBC flags Hong Kong connection and 60 deaths

Morphed and nude pictures of a young woman in Mumbai were forwarded to all her colleagues, friends, relatives and other contacts to coerce her to repay a loan she had taken, those interest rate had galloped so fast that she was finding it difficult to pay back.

She is one of the brave who fought back, and survived with the support of her daughter, family and friends.

Others have not been able to bear with the fear and the shame and either left their hometowns or took their own lives.

A BBC documentary, The Trap, spoke to the distraught parents of a 24-year-old woman in Telangana, who died by suicide. It spoke to a man in Pune, whose daughter is accused of killing her bedridden paternal grandmother and stealing her money to pay back the loan. It speaks of another victim too, who killed his own wife and children before taking his own life.

The BBC documentary, based on investigations carried out over 18 months by a team headed by Poonam Aggarwal, was released on Wednesday, 10 October, on social media in India.