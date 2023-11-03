Saudi Arabia eyeing stake in $30 billion Indian Premier League: report

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), international cricket’s most lucrative event, following a string of investments that have upended professional sports, including football and golf, a media report said.

Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman's advisors have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The talks were held when the crown prince visited India in September for the G20 Summit held under India's presidency, the report said. Saudi Arabia proposed investing as much as $5 billion in the league to help lead an expansion into other countries, the report added.

As per earlier reports, the IPL ecosystem value has risen from Rs 87,000 crore to Rs 92,500 crore, marking an increase of around 6.3 per cent, as per a report by D&P India Advisory Services.

In USD terms, this translates to a growth from $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3.3 per cent.