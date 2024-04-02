Byju’s faces backlash over abrupt layoffs

Edtech major Byju’s has reportedly handed pink slips to nearly 500 employees without providing them with a notice period or placing them on a performance improvement plan (PIP). Affected employees claimed they were informed of their immediate termination without prior warning.

According to statements from some of the impacted individuals, the company's human resource executive relayed the decision to terminate their employment abruptly. "The HR went on to initiate the exit process immediately and I was informed that my last working day was that very day," recounted one employee who spoke on condition of anonymity to BusinessLine.

This wave of layoffs is said to be part of a broader restructuring effort initiated in October 2023, following the appointment of India CEO Arjun Mohan. Byju’s spokesperson confirmed the development, stating that it is part of a business restructuring exercise aimed at simplifying operating structures, reducing costs, and improving cash flow management.

Businessline quoted a Byju’s spokesperson as saying that they are in the final stages of a business restructuring exercise announced in October 2023 to simplify operating structures, reduce the cost base, and better cash flow management. Additionally, the spokesperson highlighted the company's ongoing legal battle with four foreign investors, which has reportedly placed significant stress on both employees and the broader ecosystem.