Byju's update: Embattled edtech giant downing shutters?

In a strategic move amid mounting financial challenges, edtech company Byju's has shuttered all of its offices across India except for its headquarters in IBC, Knowledge Park, Bengaluru.

Sources say that the decision, asking employees to WFH (work from home), is part of Byju's India CEO Arjun Mohan's restructuring plan.

“This has been in the works for over six months. The company has been shutting down offices across the country as soon as the lease for each expired,” a source familiar with the matter was quoted by the Hindu Business Line as saying.

Per this new directive, all employees will now work from home indefinitely, with the exception of those operating from approximately 300 Byju's tuition centres across the nation.

In addition, the company has downsized its office space in Bengaluru too, vacating its Prestige Tech Park premises.

This restructuring initiative comes amidst a challenging period at Byju's, as it grapples with issues regarding the validity of funds raised from a recent rights issue.

Notably, the company has had to delay salary payments to its approximately 14,000 employees, with full disbursement still pending.