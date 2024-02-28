Byju's NCLT hearing: Investors allege over $500 mn diversion to hedge fund in US

Key investors in Byju's alleged on Tuesday, 27 February that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating diversion of funds of over $500 million by the edtech company to a hedge fund in the US.

In the ongoing hearing at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Bengaluru, the investors alleged that the address of the hedge fund was a "pancake shop" and its founder "is a 23-year-old without any training".

"About $533 million has been siphoned off. He (Byju Raveendran) wants us to invest more money. How will we be protected?"

Byju’s key investors -- Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina and Peak XV -- have moved the tribunal against the embattled edtech major over its $200 million rights issue.

During the hearing, the investors claimed that "if the amount is parked in their bank account especially when the man is sitting abroad and is not coming to India, it will become irreversible".

Earlier in the day, the investors argued that the process adopted by Byju’s for its $200 million rights issue is "in breach of laws".