Byju's CEO dismisses reports of ouster by investors, terms it 'exaggeration'

In a letter addressed to employees on 24 February, Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran quashed rumours surrounding his alleged dismissal, asserting that the management structure of the company remains unchanged. Raveendran emphasized that despite recent turbulence, it's "business as usual" at Byju’s.

Addressing the purported ousting attempts, Raveendran refuted claims made by a minority group of shareholders regarding a unanimous decision to remove him. He clarified that only a fraction, representing approximately 45 per cent of shareholding, voted in favour of the resolution during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

Moneycontrol, which reported the details of the letter, said, highlighting procedural irregularities during the EGM, Raveendran underscored that decisions made therein hold no weight until the Karnataka High Court's forthcoming hearing on 13 March.

At the crux of the conflict lies a contentious resolution brought forth by investors including Prosus, GA, Sofina, and Peak XV, advocating for the removal of Raveendran and his family from leadership positions, citing alleged mismanagement. An independent scrutineer also scrutinised the voting outcomes.