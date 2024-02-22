Byju's investor event amid ED lookout notice and customer's TV heist!

The Directorate of Enforcement has escalated its pursuit of Byju Raveendran, founder of the embattled tech company Byju's, reportedly pushing for a lookout circular to prevent him from leaving the country.

The Enforcement Directorate's actions against Byju Raveendran and investigations into Byju's stem from allegations of significant foreign remittances and investments abroad by the company. These purportedly violate provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and have caused a loss of revenue to the Indian government, per earlier statements by the ED.

According to a report by the Economic Times, a lookout circular 'on intimation' had already been issued against Raveendran. The report added that Raveendran's frequent travels between Delhi and Dubai over the past three years had raised suspicions. This ED move came amidst a storm of legal battles and internal strife within the edtech startup.

Raveendran is also slated to face a high-voltage extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday, 23 February, where certain investors have sought his removal from the company's leadership.