Byju's files for bankruptcy in America

Leading edtech company Byju's has deferred the payment of January salaries to its employees, citing liquidity challenges. The company, which assured its workforce in December that salaries would be disbursed on the first day of each month, communicated the delay through an email to its employees.

Its American arm has also filed for bankruptcy, even as investors have initiated action to crowbar co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran away from the helm.

The email to employees attributed the delay in salary disbursements to an "artificially induced crisis by select investors". This comes in the wake of investors calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to address concerns related to governance, alleged financial mismanagement and compliance matters.

In a bid to reassure employees, the email stated that salaries would be paid in a phased manner, starting on 2 February and concluding by 5 February. Notably, Byju's founder and CEO, Raveendran, has pledged his only home to ensure the company's financial security.

Byju's recent struggles are further highlighted by its intention to secure funding through a rights issue, aiming for a post-money valuation of $225 million. This represents a substantial 99 percent decrease from its previous valuation of $22 billion. Investors have advocated for a restructuring of the Board of Directors and a shift in leadership.