Troubled Byju’s faces insolvency proceedings amidst charges of default, lack of engagement

In a noteworthy turn of events, BYJU’s, the edtech powerhouse once valued at $22 billion during the Covid pandemic, now finds itself entangled in insolvency proceedings. This drastic move has been set in motion by a consortium of lenders, prompted by BYJU’s defaulting on a substantial $1.2 billion loan in November 2022, exacerbated by what the lenders characterise as a "persistent lack of engagement".

Background: BYJU’s, which soared to prominence during the peak of online learning demand amid the pandemic, found itself in financial distress as the online education landscape shifted. The subsequent decline in cash flow and a decrease in valuation set the stage for the company's financial troubles.

Lenders’ perspective: The lenders, in a detailed statement, expressed frustration over what they consider a series of self-inflicted issues by BYJU’s. They claim to have made continuous efforts over 16 months to restructure term loans and reach a mutually agreeable resolution. However, they allege that BYJU’s management showed neither the intention nor the ability to honour its obligations under the term loans.