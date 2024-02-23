Byju's EGM drama: Investors clash over company's future

Amidst mounting tension and corporate intrigue, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Byju's shareholders convened on Friday became a battleground for competing visions of the company's future.

At the heart of the conflict lay a contentious resolution presented by a few investors seeking the ouster of founder-CEO Byju Raveendran and his family from the company's leadership, citing alleged mismanagement and failures. The voting outcomes are currently under scrutiny by an independent scrutineer.

The EGM proceedings were clearly far from smooth as reports emerged of significant disruptions and procedural hurdles, with the mandatory roll call process delayed by difficulties in verifying the identities of attendees. Some estimates put the number of people, including employees and investors, trying to attend the EGM at 170.

Sources with first-hand knowledge revealed that the virtual platform was inundated with hundreds of individuals, some attempting to impersonate legitimate investors, further complicating the authentication process. Despite initial setbacks and an erroneous notification indicating the meeting's cancellation, determined shareholders eventually prevailed, and the EGM commenced deliberations.

The agenda encompassed a range of critical issues, including proposals for governance reforms, addressing financial mismanagement concerns, ensuring compliance, and advocating for a restructuring of the leadership. Votes on these resolutions were cast amid a backdrop of uncertainty.