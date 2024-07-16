Byju’s faces insolvency: NCLT orders takeover by resolution professional

Indian edtech giant Byju's, once valued at $22 billion, is now on the brink of insolvency after a tribunal order on Tuesday, 16 July, deepening the crisis that has seen the company’s valuation plunge to less than $2 billion.

The order follows a dispute with the Indian cricket board over $19 million in unpaid dues, which led the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to appoint an interim resolution professional to oversee the company, suspending its board of directors.

Byju's, founded by Byju Raveendran and his wife Divya Gokulnath, has grown into what it claims to be the 'world's largest education technology company', offering online tutorials for school students on subjects such as math, physics and chemistry.

The company's value skyrocketed from $5 billion pre-pandemic to $22 billion in 2022, driven by a surge in the demand for online education during the peak Covid-19 years and a series of acquisitions. However, in recent years, Byju's has faced significant setbacks, including investor confidence crises, job cuts and a sharp drop in valuation.

The current insolvency proceedings stem from a dispute with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — over payments related to sponsorship rights for the Indian cricket team's jerseys.