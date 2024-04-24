Byju’s vs investors: NCLT defers hearing to 6 June

The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday, 23 April deferred the hearing of the ongoing matter between embattled edtech company Byju's and some of its key investors to 6 June.

Byju’s Senior Counsel, KG Raghavan, assured judges that the company has fully complied with the court's order dated 27 February, sources told IANS.

The allegations made by the counsels of four foreign investors regarding violation of the court order were refuted by Raghavan.

The Bench noted the petitioners' failure to substantiate their claims of non-compliance effectively, said sources.

The matter has been listed for next hearing on 6 June, providing ample opportunity for Byju’s to further reinforce its diligent adherence to the NCLT’s directives.

In an earlier hearing, the NCLT had refused to stay the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) called by the Byju’s Board of Directors to raise capital via the rights issue.