Can Amazon Now trip up Zepto, BlinkIt, Instamart in Mumbai?

Amazon announced on 11 September, Thursday, that it has extended its ultra-fast 10-minute delivery service Amazon Now to select locations in Mumbai, following robust demand and strong performance in Bengaluru and Delhi. This move marks Amazon’s latest push to expand its footprint in India’s competitive quick commerce sector, where it competes with homegrown success stories such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy’s Instamart.

Since debuting in Bengaluru earlier this year, Amazon Now has recorded daily order growth of 25 per cent month on month, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after switching to the service.

“We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25 per cent month over month... Driven by this success, we've expanded to over 100 micro-fulfilment centres and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai,” says Samir Kumar, VP and country manager of Amazon India.

These micro-fulfilment centres are compact, tech-enabled warehouses strategically placed near major residential areas, allowing Amazon to keep popular essentials close to customers and optimise inventory placement based on hyperlocal demand for maximum efficiency and speed.

The service covers a broad range of daily necessities — from groceries and personal care items to electronics and festive essentials — delivered within minutes, while over 1 million additional items are available for same-day delivery and millions more the next day.