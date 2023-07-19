Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo has said it will not be able to pay employees salaries until early September, a further delay from the earlier deadline of July 20.

The company has also delayed the August salary for senior employees to September 4 as well, it said in an email seen by TechCrunch.

The delay comes as the startup focuses on “streamlining our cash flow so we can build a more sustainable business for the future”, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered startup.

To improve its financial health, Dunzo reportedly capped employee salaries at Rs 75,000 per month, irrespective of their pay packages.