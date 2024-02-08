Can India's airports cope with rapid passenger growth?

The airline business is booming in India, where the government has earmarked around $11 billion (€10.22 billion) to build new airports and refurbish existing ones.

The goal is to have about 200 airports across India within five years, up from 150 today.

Rise in demand for air travel

India, with its 1.4 billion people, is home to the world's fastest-growing air passenger market and is poised to become the world's third-largest aviation market, after China and the United States.

India's domestic air passenger traffic is expected to double in the next six years, reaching 300 million by the end of 2030, according to the country's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was speaking at last month's Wings India summit in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Industry experts say that the capital, New Delhi, will be ready for 100 million passengers next year as it prepares to become the world's second busiest, behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the US.

The Mumbai to New Delhi route is the world's third busiest.

"We are preparing for the potential by creating capacities, removing bottlenecks, simplifying procedures," said Scindia, "so that by 2047, when India achieves her 100th year of independence, this civil aviation sector is able to support not a current $4 trillion economy but a $20 trillion economy."

India has become the largest purchaser of aircraft in the world after the US and China with its fleet size set to grow from 713 to upwards of 2,000 over the next decade. In 2023, India's airlines placed orders for 970 aircraft.

In February last year, Air India ordered 470 aircraft, including from Airbus and Boeing. The country's newest airline Akasa, due to start international flights this year, is to announce an order for about 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

Industry expert Kapil Kaul, who has been chronicling the buildup, said India is the aviation market of the 21st century that will certainly see continuous and long-term growth.