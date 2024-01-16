DIAL in chaos: Over 90 flights delayed from Delhi airport, as 'war rooms' flail

Despite the establishment of 'war rooms' at six metropolitan airports, chaos at Delhi airport continued for the third day today, with the departure of over 90 domestic flights either delayed or rescheduled by a few hours.

“From 6 am onwards over 90 domestic flights departing from the Delhi airport were rescheduled while over three were reported cancelled,” the Delhi airport’s official website, managed by GMR, showed.

As per sources, the delays were attributed to dense fog in the morning leading to air traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Union minister of civil aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said today, 16 January, that standard operating procedures (SOPs) to alleviate passenger inconvenience had been issued to all airlines on Monday, 15 January.

'In addition to these SOPs, we have sought incidence reporting thrice daily for all the six metro airports. Implementation of the @DGCAIndia Directives, SOPs, and CARs will be monitored and reported regularly,' the minister tweeted.