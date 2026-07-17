Rs 1 lakh fine on SpiceJet for using 'dark patterns' on booking platform

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on SpiceJet for deploying deceptive design practices, commonly known as 'dark patterns', on its flight booking platform, the consumer watchdog said on Friday, 17 July.

The action follows an inquiry led by chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra, which found that customers were being automatically enrolled into the airline's SpiceClub loyalty programme through a pre-ticked checkbox during the booking process.

The inquiry also found that consumers were deemed to have consented to receiving promotional messages because the opt-in option had already been selected by default, requiring no affirmative action on their part.

According to the CCPA, even after issuing a notice to the airline, SpiceJet merely replaced one pre-ticked checkbox with another — this time seeking consent for promotional messages via SMS, WhatsApp and email — thereby continuing the same practice in a different form.

During the proceedings, SpiceJet told the authority that the issue stemmed from a technical error. The airline has now been directed to submit an undertaking confirming that corrective measures have been implemented and will remain in place permanently.