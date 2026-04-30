Supreme Court rebukes Centre over delay in airfare regulation case

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday criticised the Centre for failing to file its affidavit in a case seeking regulation of fluctuating airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned the government’s delay and directed it to submit an affidavit within a week, explaining both the reasons for the lapse and the request for more time.

The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, who has called for the establishment of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and protect passenger interests in the civil aviation sector.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the Centre had yet to file its response, despite multiple opportunities. In reply, the government’s counsel referred to evolving developments in West Asia and said the authorities were considering framing new rules.

The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction, noting that time had already been granted on three occasions. It declined a request for an additional three weeks and instead ordered that the affidavit be filed by next Friday, 8 May, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on 11 May.

In its order, the court observed that despite issuing notice in November last year, no affidavit had been submitted so far. It said any further request for time must be accompanied by a formal application explaining the delay.