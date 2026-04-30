Supreme Court rebukes Centre over delay in airfare regulation case
Bench directs government to file affidavit within a week on plea challenging volatile ticket pricing and airline charges
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday criticised the Centre for failing to file its affidavit in a case seeking regulation of fluctuating airfares and additional charges imposed by private airlines.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned the government’s delay and directed it to submit an affidavit within a week, explaining both the reasons for the lapse and the request for more time.
The court was hearing a petition filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, who has called for the establishment of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and protect passenger interests in the civil aviation sector.
During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel pointed out that the Centre had yet to file its response, despite multiple opportunities. In reply, the government’s counsel referred to evolving developments in West Asia and said the authorities were considering framing new rules.
The bench, however, expressed dissatisfaction, noting that time had already been granted on three occasions. It declined a request for an additional three weeks and instead ordered that the affidavit be filed by next Friday, 8 May, with the matter scheduled for further hearing on 11 May.
In its order, the court observed that despite issuing notice in November last year, no affidavit had been submitted so far. It said any further request for time must be accompanied by a formal application explaining the delay.
Earlier, the Centre had informed the court that the ministry of civil aviation was examining the concerns raised in the petition.
The case centres on allegations of “unpredictable” and excessive fluctuations in airfares, particularly during peak travel periods such as festivals. The court had previously described steep fare increases as potentially exploitative and sought responses from the government, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India.
The petition also challenges recent changes by airlines, including a reduction in free check-in baggage allowance for economy passengers from 25 kg to 15 kg, arguing that such measures effectively convert standard services into additional revenue streams.
It further claims that the absence of regulatory oversight allows airlines to impose arbitrary pricing and hidden charges, while offering limited grievance redressal mechanisms. According to the plea, such practices disproportionately affect passengers who must travel urgently or during emergencies.
The petitioner has argued that the lack of clear rules governing fare structures, cancellation policies and service standards amounts to a failure by the state to protect consumer rights and ensure fair access to essential transport services.
The Supreme Court is expected to take up the matter again after the Centre files its response.
With PTI inputs