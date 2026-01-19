SC flags ‘exploitation’ over sharp surge in airfares during festivals

The Supreme Court of India on Monday flagged concern over what it described as “exploitation” of passengers through exorbitant and unpredictable airfare hikes during festivals, and said it would intervene to address the issue.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the Centre and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) to file replies to a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) seeking binding regulatory guidelines to control airfare volatility and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines.

“We will definitely interfere. Just see the exploitation of passengers done during the ‘Kumbh’ and other festivals. Just look at the fares to Prayagraj and Jodhpur from Delhi,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, who appeared for the Centre.

Justice Mehta, in a lighter vein, remarked in court that airfares to Ahmedabad may not have risen, but prices for destinations such as Jodhpur had “shot up”.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on 23 February after Kaushik sought time to file a response on behalf of the Centre.

Earlier, on 17 November last year, the top court had sought responses from the Centre and other authorities on a plea filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan, which calls for the creation of a robust and independent regulator to ensure transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector. Notices were issued to the Centre, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and AERA (Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India).