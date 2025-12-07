Air India Group to ensure compliance with airfare cap, rolls out proactive measures

To provide passengers with greater flexibility and peace of mind, the carriers have introduced a special one-time waiver on change and cancellation fees for eligible domestic bookings. Guests who booked flights until 4 December for travel up to 15 December can now reschedule to a future date or cancel for a full refund without incurring the usual fees. The waiver remains valid for changes or cancellations made until 8 December, with only any fare difference applying in the case of rescheduling.

Passengers can make use of this facility via the airlines’ 24x7 contact centres, through travel agents worldwide, or online. To cope with increased call volumes, both carriers have bolstered their contact centres with additional resources, ensuring timely assistance for all travellers seeking support.

In addition, Air India and Air India Express are maximising seat availability across their extensive domestic network. Wherever operationally feasible, eligible economy-class passengers may be upgraded to higher cabins at no extra cost, ensuring that every available seat is put to use to help stranded travellers reach their destinations. Both carriers are also operating additional flights on key routes, expediting travel for passengers and their baggage alike.

The airlines have also unveiled special discounted fares and benefits on their websites and mobile apps for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents — a gesture of goodwill aimed at making travel more accessible during this challenging period.

With these measures, Air India and Air India Express are striving to transform a period of disruption into one of assured service, compassionate care, and restored confidence, ensuring that passengers can once again traverse the skies with minimal worry.

