Centre hikes petrol export duty, cuts diesel and ATF levies. What this means

The Centre has revised the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petroleum exports, raising the export duty on petrol while reducing levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). The revised rates, notified by the finance ministry, came into effect on 1 July.

Under the new structure, the petrol export duty has been raised to Rs 4 per litre, while diesel and ATF export levies have been reduced to Rs 8.5 per litre and Rs 7.5 per litre, respectively.

The finance ministry said there is no change in excise duty on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market, meaning the revision will not directly impact retail fuel prices.

What changes?

The revised duty structure increases the tax burden on petrol exports while easing it for diesel and ATF shipments. Exporters of petrol will now pay a higher levy, whereas refiners exporting diesel and jet fuel will face lower duties than before.