Oil falls to pre-Iran war levels, but petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

Global crude oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest levels since before the outbreak of the Iran conflict, easing concerns over energy supplies and providing a boost to India's economy. However, state-run fuel retailers left petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite the sharp decline in international oil prices.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell to around $72-73 a barrel, while US benchmark WTI crude slipped below $70 a barrel, erasing the geopolitical premium that had pushed prices to as high as $120 a barrel during the peak of the conflict earlier this year.

The Indian basket of crude oil averaged $70.71 a barrel on June 24, compared with $71.17 a barrel on February 27, a day before the conflict began. However, the average price for June remains higher at $86.31 a barrel, compared with $72.47 a barrel in February.

Despite the fall in crude prices, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged. Retail fuel prices had earlier been increased by around Rs 7.50 per litre each during the surge in international oil prices, but oil marketing companies have not reduced pump prices so far.